Eagles of Death Metal Documentary Gets Emotional Trailer

The documentary Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends) premieres on February 13th on HBO. Today we get our first look at the Colin Hanks directed feature via its official trailer.

In November of 2015 the Eagles of Death Metal were performing at the Bataclan Theater in Paris when the venue was attacked by terrorists, 89 people were killed. The film follows the band as they return to the Bataclan in February for an emotional performance.

The trailer is brief but intense. “How do my sweetest friends unseen this,” asks Josh Homme (who was not performing with the group at the time of the attack) “they can’t.”

“I just want to do what I’m supposed to do to make sure that everyone comes through this OK, says a tearful Jesse Hughes, “and I want it to fix me too.”