Dierks Bentley Shares Extremely Personal ‘Black’ Video

By Amanda Wicks

Dierks Bentley’s latest music video “Black” is not only extremely personal, but it’s perhaps his most ambitious to date.

Related: Dierks Bentley Gets Students Out of Algebra Test

“I’ve shot like 25 or 26 videos, and this is definitely the one that will be the most meaningful to me,” he told Entertainment Weekly. That might have something to do with his co-star. Bentley’s wife Cassidy appears in the video, which they shot in Reykjavík, Iceland.

“Black” is the title track on Bentley’s latest album, a project detailing his marriage to Cassidy and the ups and downs they’ve faced. But there’s even more significance to the title because “Black” is Cassidy’s maiden name.

Bentley had to talk Cassidy into appearing on camera because she’s shy, but once she saw the finished product she knew they’d done something special. “When I think about intimacy, you do go through these landscapes together that are totally foreign that you’ve never been in,” she said about the video’s central theme. “You have to take turns leading and following each other to stay together.”

In “Black,” Bentley pursues his wife across gorgeous wintry landscapes, their connection and strength coming across in the luscious natural shots which intercut that narrative.

Watch Dierk’s latest here.