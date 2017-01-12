Tim McGraw and Faith Hill to Receive Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit

January 12, 2017 1:39 PM
Filed Under: Faith Hill, Tim McGraw

By Amanda Wicks

The Country Music Hall of Fame announced a special exhibit that differs from the solo artists and bands it typically covers.  Although both Tim McGraw and Faith Hill rose to the top as solo artists, the married couple be featured in an exhibit together.

Details about what the exhibit will entail remain scarce, but it appears to follow the couple’s relationship as it blossomed alongside their successful careers. After the announcement, both Hill and McGraw shared a black and white photo from when they first met. “Where it all started… Follow @countrymusichof for more on our exhibit coming in November!” Hill tweeted about the image.

The exhibit will open November 17th and run through March 2018.

This latest exhibit announcement follows three others this week. To honors its 50th anniversary, the organization has been sharing calendar details in one go instead of spreading them throughout the year. Besides McGraw and Hill, Loretta Lynn, Jason Aldean and Shania Twain will all receive exhibits this year.

