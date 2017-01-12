The Weeknd Drops ‘Party Monster’ Music Video

Abel's strange trip continues in his latest video. January 12, 2017 12:32 PM
Filed Under: The Weeknd

By Radio.com Staff

The Weeknd has released a music video for “Party Monster.”

Related: The Weeknd & Selena Gomez: Music’s Next Power Couple?

The trippy visual features fast cars, beautiful women, a panther, and literal face melting. There’s also a Thelma and Louise moment right at the end, so be sure to watch the whole thing.

The timing of the release is interesting. Yesterday, photos surfaced that showed the singer out and about with rumored new girlfriend Selena Gomez. In the beginning of “Party Monster” The Weeknd sings “Angelina, lips like Angelina, like Selena, a– shaped like Selena.” Though some have argued that the Selena referenced in the lyrics is the late singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez.

Check out the latest from the Weeknd below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan
Trump Kanye Drip Pan

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live