Q-Tip Talks A Tribe Called Quest and Kanye West

By Rahul Lal

The borough of Queens was instrumental in the growth of hip-hop and many of those influential figures got together in a room to talk about it on the most recent episode of Play.It podcast Drink Champs. Hosts DJ EFN and Queens-native N.O.R.E. sat down with the legendary crew who rep both Jamaica and Harlem, A Tribe Called Quest, as well as Busta Rhymes and Consequence to talk about the new Tribe album that took 2016 by storm.

“I miss my dude,” said Tribe’s Jarobi of the passing of the late, great Phife Dawg. “I’m so f—ing proud because of the f—ing way he went out. He went out spazzing and having fun. It’s just funny because a lot of the s— we talk about [on the new album] is real and it’s kind of dark and s—. At the same time, this s— don’t sound oppressive. It could be a downer and Phife being the n—-a that he was is a big part of the reason the tone was so like it is.”

The album, We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service, their first album since 1998, hit number one on the album charts. Despite that success, Q-Tip says it will be the group’s last album.

“You can’t even really think about another Tribe [album] without that man,” he added. “That s— would have to be something else totally different because that man was the motor.”

Busta Rhymes has had a long history with Tribe; he burst to stardom with his guest verse on their 1992 classic “Scenario,” and was heavily featured on albums through the years.

“I’ve never felt happier in a group than I felt being a part with my brothers at this table,” he said. “The good s— about it is that they always made me feel like I was in Tribe anyways. That’s why I ended up on so many Tribe records. Whenever me and [his former group] Leaders [of the New School] wasn’t getting along, I’d come right to their studio and say ‘F— y’all n—-s, y’all wanna act funny? Y’all wanna stunt on me? I’m going to my brothers, they’re going to roll out the red carpet, they gonna let me rhyme on every record they don’t wanna get on’ and I was made to feel like how I wasn’t made to feel in my own group.”

N.O.R.E. pointed out that Tribe’s influence on music is still present all these decades later as they not only inspired his sound but also the likes of heavy-hitters like Nas, Pharrell and Kanye West. N.O.R.E. said that in his opinion, Q-Tip was the Dr. Dre of the east coast during that era. Tip noted that has always been a big fan of Dre dating back to his early days in N.W.A.

“When Dre did Straight Outta Compton, me and Ali used to ride around listening to that s—,” he recalled. “New York n—-s would be listening to Geto Boys, Willie D and Scarface early and N.W.A. early. N—-s would be like ‘What’s that y’all n—-s listening to?’ [We’d yell] ‘Straight Outta Compton!’ The n—-s s— made me think about [our album] Low End Theory and then [Dre] would be like ‘Yo, when you did that s–, it made me think about The Chronic.’”

They also discussed Kanye West; after West publicly praised Donald Trump, Q-Tip made headlines by announcing he wanted to have a conversation with Kanye over his support for the the president-elect. He clarified that this wasn’t coming from a hostile place, but rather that he wanted to understand where Kanye was coming from, and wish his personal best for the rapper going through his own issues.

“Real talk, that’s my brother. I f— with him,” he reiterated. “I reached out to the n—– on the personal. He got on stage, he said what he had to say, and I will continue to reach and talk to my n—– personally. We’re not from that pedigree that we talk to n—–s by publicly airing s— out. That’s my man and my family so we are going to have our talk and we’re going to be alright.”

Consequence, who is Tip’s cousin and is also signed to West’s GOOD Music label, wasn’t concerned with Kanye’s recent headline-worthy comments or recent beef with Jay Z. “He good… fresh out the frying pan. He good, we n—–s. We done been through worse. N—–s been sprayed with water hoses, man… Him and Jay got their own relationship and that’s gonna iron itself out, they’re grown men.”

To hear the full interview, you can listen to the latest episode of Drink Champs on CBS Radio’s Play.it podcast network.