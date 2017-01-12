Liam Payne Extends Olive Branch to Zayn Malik

Is this ice thawing between the former One Direction members? January 12, 2017 6:37 PM
Filed Under: Liam Payne, One Direction, Zayn Malik

By Radio.com Staff

Liam Payne took to social media to wish his former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday bro!” he wrote. “Hope all is well and you have a good day celebrating it.”

After Malik quit One Direction there was definitely tension, and Malik subsequently claimed that the boys had stopped returning his calls. Perhaps the ice has begun to thaw.

Liam was the only member of the group to wish Malik well, publicity at least.

See Payne’s tweet below.

