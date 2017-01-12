Hunter Hayes Talks ‘Monster Trucks’

By Brian Ives

On Friday (January 13) Monster Trucks opens in theaters and it brings with it a new Hunter Hayes song, “All For You.” It’s not his first time on a film soundtrack — he memorably covered “Almost Paradise” with Victoria Justice for the 2011 Footloose reboot — but he tells Radio.com that Monster Trucks was an exciting experience for him.

“I have my first ever original song that I wrote for a movie, that ended up in the movie, in the scene that I wanted it to be in. So it’s perfect; I couldn’t have a better experience. Probably never gonna have it again.”

That’s one of four new songs he has out; the other three are a teaser for his upcoming album.

“This whole project has been about leaving some stuff behind and starting fresh,” Hayes says, while discussing the three new songs that he recently released, “Yesterday’s Song,” “Youngblood” and “Amen.”

“The first three songs we put out, to me, kind of summed up the different parts of the record. There was that spirit of moving on [in ‘Yesterday’s Song’]; I had to figure some things out. There’s the spirit of newfound happiness in ‘Amen.’ And then there’s this side that accidentally showed up on the record, that’s super bluesy and kind of embraces the musically weird stuff that I love that we have never really focused on for a record before that’s shown up on this record. And the attitude of ‘Young Blood’ represents a large portion of the record that I’ve never had anything quite like on my record before. So, to me, the first three were a glimpse into the timeline of the record. And they all fall in different places, but they all kind of said to me, ‘This record’s gonna have a lot of different emotions.'”

Related: Watch Hunter Hayes Go ‘Wild’ During Maserati Test Drive

Hayes says that he’s finally come to a point in his life where he’s learned to worry less and not to over-think things. “The process has been me as a human just figuring stuff out. It’s figuring out sometimes that there’s some things that you don’t actually have to deal with. It’s just like, ‘Let it go,’ and just let conviction take the wheel, as opposed to thinking about the process and over-thinking, which I’m really terribly good at.”

He continues, “So the last year was kinda like focusing on what matters to me. Because to me, it’s like music, great, good, indifferent, doesn’t matter unless it matters. If it matters to me, then I know that you’ll hear that and you’ll feel that. And that’s what this whole process has taught me and I’ve had to learn about myself. So yeah, it’s all of the above.”

All three songs are intended for Hayes’ next album, due out later this year. Never miss a Hunter Hayes tour date with Eventful.