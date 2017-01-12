Drake Gifts Jennifer Lopez with $100,000 Diamond Necklace

By Amanda Wicks

It looks as though things are getting serious between Drake and Jennifer Lopez.

Drizzy must be smitten because he laid out a cool $100,000 to gift his newest flame with a platinum and diamond Tiffany Victoria necklace, according to E! News.

Although Lopez hasn’t officially been spotted wearing the necklace yet, it might very well be the accessory she donned on New Year’s Eve. She posted a picture of herself on Instagram along with the caption, “Looking at 2017 like… mmmhmmm u gonna get it…#Lucky17.”

Lucky 2017, indeed.