By Radio.com Staff

Are The Weeknd & Selena Gomez music’s next power couple?

Related: Have The Weeknd and Bella Hadid Broken Up?

TMZ has obtained photos of the musicians engaged in a public display of affection.

There has been no public comment from either camp, but we think they make a cute couple. The next Jay and Bey? Only time will tell.

Check out the photos below.