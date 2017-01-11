Snoop Dogg Calls Out Potential ‘Uncle Tom’ Inauguration Performers

By Amanda Wicks

Snoop Dogg has never shied away from speaking his mind in the past, and he’s certainly not going to quiet down now that Donald Trump is about to take the presidential oath.

Related: Artists React to Trump Victory

Trump has notoriously had difficulty finding notable artists to perform at his inauguration ceremony on January 20th. And Snoop is ready and waiting to call out anyone who’s thinking about being an “Uncle Tom” by playing up to the “master” in order to receive favor.

On Instagram, Snoop called out any potential black performers who were considering participating in Trump’s inauguration. “So ain’t nobody gonna perform for Donald Trump, huh?” he asked. “Which one of you jiggaboo a– n—– gonna be the first one to do it? I’m waitin.’ I’m gonna roast the f— out of you Uncle Tom-a– n—– for doin’ it. Which one of you n—– gonna do it first?”

Kanye West, for starters, has befriended the president. Not only did West say he would’ve voted for Trump, but he also met with the president-elect at Trump Towers in December. While some artists like A$AP Ferg have called West smart for befriending the president-elect, others like John Legend find it questionable.

Snoop, meanwhile, is waiting.