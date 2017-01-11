Queens of the Stone Age Reportedly Have a New Album Coming in 2017

January 11, 2017 2:27 PM
Queens of the Stone Age

By Amanda Wicks

Queens of the Stone Age haven’t released a studio album since 2013’s …Like Clockwork, but they may soon be adding to the list of big releases coming down the pipeline in 2017.

Mastodon’s Troy Sanders spoke with Rolling Stone about his latest all-star band Gone Is Gone, which includes QOTSA guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, and while discussing their upcoming EP he let it slip that QOTSA also have new music on the way.

Sanders mentioned how busy every member of Gone Is Gone has been with their respective bands. “For example, Queens of the Stone Age, Mastodon and At the Drive-In have all been recording, and we all have new records coming out this year,” he said. “We’ve all been extremely busy writing and recording, and we’re about to get super busy touring the world. So I believe we’re all fulfilled to a certain degree with all we have going on.”

No official word from QOTSA yet about when fans will hear what they’ve been working on, but Josh Homme recently performed an unreleased song, “Villains of Circumstance,” at a benefit show in December, and mentioned during that appearance how he’d been focusing on writing.

