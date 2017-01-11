Macklemore Makes Final Pilgrimage to the ‘Thrift Shop’

By Radio.com Staff

Value Village, the secondhand store immortalized in Macklemore and Ryan’s Lewis’ “Thrift Shop” music video, has closed. Today, the Seattle rapper paid it a final visit with his daughter Sloane.

Macklemore posted a black and white photo of himself and young daugther in the nearly empty space.

“The place I bought my first karaoke/microphone tape deck at 14 when I started rapping,” he wrote. “The place we filmed Thrift Shop. Too many memories, outfits and moments of imagination to list. Glad I got to bring Sloane there before it turns into another condo. RIP Value Village.”