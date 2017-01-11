John Mayer Joins Fifth Harmony as Newest Member

By Amanda Wicks

Fifth Harmony may be reforming as a quartet, but that hasn’t stopped the Internet from having a little fun with the group. Fans have spawned the hashtag #BeThe5thChallenge as a fun thought experiment for replacing former member Camila Cabello.

Related: Camila Cabello Didn’t Like Being Sexualized in Fifth Harmony

John Mayer got into the swing of things last night (Jan. 10), when he began a series of bizarre tweets that made fun of Twitter threads and quickly devolved from there. He apologized to Fifth Harmony this morning, explaining, “I wrote a tweet last night, put 1/25 as a joke, and then it became a creative writing challenge. Thanks for being good sports. :heart: – no. 6.”

Fifth Harmony was quick to retweet a picture of him as the newest fifth member. “…we know numbers can be tricky sometimes @JohnMayer #BeThe5thChallenge 5/5,” they responded. Besides Mayer, fans have suggested everyone from Deadpool to Selena Gomez take over Cabello’s spot in the group.

Next up, the group debuts their new lineup at the People’s Choice Awards on January 18th.

I wrote a tweet last night, put 1/25 as a joke, and then it became a creative writing challenge. Thanks for being g… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

John Mayer (@JohnMayer) January 11, 2017