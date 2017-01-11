Ed Sheeran Shares ‘Divide’ Track List

Ed Sheeran shared the track listing for his new album Divide.

In addition to the previously released singles, “Castle on the Hill,” and “Shape of You,” the album features ten more songs including “Eraser,” “Dive,” “Perfect,” “Galway Girl,” “Happier,” “Hearts Don’t Break Around Here,” “New Man,” “What Do I Know?,” “How Would You Feel (Paean)” and “Supermarket Flowers.”

The Instagram post does not list any features, but it remains to be seen if that information will be released at a later date.

Check out Sheeran’s full post below.

 

