Drake’s ‘More Life’ Playlist Album Explained

By Amanda Wicks

Drake has plans to release his next project More Life soon, but for anyone questioning why he’s calling it a playlist rather than a studio album or mixtape, his frequent collaborator and GRAMMY Producer of the Year nominee Nineteen85 has some answers.

Related: Drake Shares Odd Face-Morph Tribute to President Obama

Speaking with Billboard, Nineteen85 explained, “More Life is interesting because this is [Drake] right on the peak of his biggest project yet [with Views], doing his biggest tour and still having so many good ideas that he just wants to put out without making it a big ordeal,” he said.

But more than releasing More Life without a bunch of fanfare, Drake is interested in continuing to introduce listeners to artists doing special work. “That’s why he’s trying to call it a playlist because he has a bunch of people in a space, hanging out,” Nineteen85 continued. “He’s so aware of what everybody else is doing musically that he likes to introduce new music and new artists to the rest of the world.”

It sounds as though, besides individual tracks from other artists, More Life will involve several collaborations. Will one of those be Jennifer Lopez? She and Drake danced to their unreleased collab while at a Winter Prom event in late December, and given More Life‘s impending arrival it makes sense if that appears on the tracklist.

As for the playlist’s release date, Drake hasn’t announced it yet, but he did say it was coming in early 2017 so there will soon be more answers than questions.