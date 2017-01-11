Blake Shelton to Perform at People’s Choice Awards

By Amanda Wicks

Blake Shelton will be performing at the People’s Choice Awards this year.

Besides singing, Shelton has been nominated for three categories, including “Favorite Male Artist,” “Favorite Male Country Artist” and “Favorite Album.” Shelton marks the only country name to make the “Favorite Male Artist” category. He’ll be squaring off against Drake, Justin Timberlake, Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd for that title. He won his very first People’s Choice Award in 2016 for “Favorite Male Country Star.”

In addition to Shelton, Fifth Harmony will also perform. They’ll be making their debut as a quartet without former member Camila Cabello. More names are set to be announced before the broadcast.

The People’s Choice Awards will air on January 18th, mere weeks before Shelton kicks off his Doing It To Country Sounds tour on February 16th. Catch the live broadcast on CBS at 9pm ET.