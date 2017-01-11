Blake Shelton Invites ‘The Voice’ Winner Sundance Head on Tour

By Amanda Wicks

Blake Shelton kicks off his Doing It To Country Songs Tour on February 16th in Bakersfield, California, and he’s added The Voice winner Sundance Head as one of his opening acts.

Head comprised part of Shelton’s team in the most recent season, which he ended up winning. “I’m just elated and really excited about being able to perform with a great entertainer and learn something from him while I’m on the road,” Head said in a press release. “It’s going to be the most fun thing I’ve ever done.” He’ll be joining RaeLynn who was a contestant on season two of The Voice.

As for Shelton, he’s raring to get on the road again. He first performs in Riviera Maya, Mexico, at Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa festival before getting started on his own 13-date tour weeks later. “I’m excited to get back out on the road and bring new music from If I’m Honest, some previous hits and a few surprises,” Shelton said. “Having RaeLynn on the tour again is terrific, and I’m thrilled Sundance is joining and bringing his incredible musical talents.”