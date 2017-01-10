Shania Twain to Get Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit

January 10, 2017 2:49 PM
Filed Under: Shania Twain

By Amanda Wicks

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum continued their week-long string of exhibit announcements today (Jan. 10) with news that Shania Twain will be featured beginning this summer.

Twain’s exhibit opens on June 26th and will pay close attention to her record achievements, like her 1997 album Come on Over (via Rolling Stone Country). That went on to become the best-selling studio album ever released by a female artist. 

Twain will join Jason Aldean, whose exhibit at the Hall of Fame opens in May.

Twain tweeted her thanks. “It’s an honor to be a part of the Country Music Hall of Fame exhibitions for 2017,” she wrote, adding in a second tweet, “Being able to re-visit favourite career memories has been special, especially as this year will see a new stage for me with a new album!” It’s been 15 years since Twain last released 2002’s Up!, but based on this latest announcement 2017 promises a big return in more ways than one.

