By Radio.com Staff

The xx, LCD Soundsystem and Phoenix are set to headline this year’s Shaky Knees Music Festival.

Related: The xx’s Romy Madley Croft Gets Engaged to Girlfriend

Cage The Elephant, Pixies, The Shins, X Ambassadors, Third Eye Blind and Portugal. The Man are also on the bill.

The festival will take place from May 12th though the 14th in Atlanta, GA. Tickets are on sale now.