Pierce The Veil Announce Rest in Space Tour with Falling In Reverse

Seizing upon the success of the latest album, Misadventures and their breakout hit, “Circles,” Pierce The Veil has announced a tour launching this Spring. The San Diego band will be accompanied by Falling In Reverse and Crown The Empire.

Coined the “Rest in Space Tour,” the outing will launch February 17 in Eugene, Oregon and make its final landing March 10 in Tuscon, Arizona. Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages are available via Sound Rink.

Meanwhile, Falling In Reverse have new music of their own with the recent release of “Coming Home.”

Rest in Space Tour 2017

Feb 17 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

Feb 18 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory (WA)

Feb 20 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre (BC)

Feb 22 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Ballroom

Feb 23 – Edmonton, AB @ Shaw Conference Centre

Feb 25 – Saskatoon, SK @ O’Brian’s Event Centre

Feb 26 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

Feb 28 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

Mar 01 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall (ON)

Mar 04 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

Mar 05 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall (NY)

Mar 07 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

Mar 09 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre (NM)

Mar 10 – Tucson, AZ @ Club XS