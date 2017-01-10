Moby Rejects Trump’s Inauguration Performance Offer

"Hahahahaha, wait, Hahahaha, really?" he wrote. January 10, 2017 8:23 AM
Filed Under: Moby

By Hayden Wright

Donald Trump’s transition team has reportedly struggled to book high-caliber acts to ring in the inauguration. The latest in the line of public rejections? Moby. The musician took to Instagram to share the story:

“Hahahahaha, I was just asked by a booking agent if I would consider djing at one of the inaugural balls for #trump… Hahahahaha, wait, Hahahaha, really?” he wrote.

Related: Gene Simmons’ Wife Says KISS Turned Down Trump Inauguration Gig

“I guess I’d DJ at an inaugural ball if as payment #trump released his tax returns. Also I would probably play public enemy and stockhausen remixes to entertain the republicans. I’m still laughing. Hahahaha. So #trump what do you think, I DJ for you and you release your tax returns?”

So far, teen opera singer Jackie Evancho, the Rockettes and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir are booked for the event.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan
Trump Kanye Drip Pan

Listen Live