Graceland Expansion and Grand Opening Set for March

By Annie Reuter

Graceland is expanding. The former home of the late Elvis Presley will be adding a new entertainment complex in spring with its grand opening set for March 2nd.

The 200,000-square foot new complex will feature exhibits and restaurants that are focused on the life and career of Presley, according to Billboard. The center, which is located across the street of Presley’s former home, is part of a $140 million expansion project.

Priscilla Presley, the ex-wife of the music legend, will attend the grand opening in Memphis, Tenn.

Presley lived at Graceland up until his death in 1977. The home has since been turned into a museum and is a major tourist attraction, frequently hosting celebrations in honor of the late singer.

On Sunday (January 8), Presley would have turned 82. Graceland held a party in his honor with a weekend of events including a cake cutting ceremony on the front lawn.

In addition to the new entertainment complex, the Guest House hotel opened in October to house those traveling great distances to visit The King. The 450-room structure is also part of the expansion project.