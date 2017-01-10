Gov’t Mule Add 2017 Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff

Gov’s Mule continue to add to their 2017 touring schedule.

Today the group added additional dates beginning April 23rd in Greenville SC.

The Record Company and Soulive are set to open.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 13th at 12pm EST. Check out the band’s full 2017 itinerary below.

January 14-18 Runaway Bay, Jamaica @ Island Exodus 8 (SOLD OUT)

March 3 Lake Tahoe, NV @MontBleu Resort

March 4 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Vegas

March 5 Phoenix, AZ @ McDowell Mountain Music Festival

April 20-22 Live Oak, FL @ Wanee Festival

April 23 Greenville, SC @ Peace Center Concert Hall

April 24 Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center*

April 26 Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall*

April 27 Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre*

April 28 New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre^

August 24-27 Arrington, VA @ Lockn’ Festival

*With The Record Company

^With Soulive