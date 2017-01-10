Fifth Harmony Set to Perform at People’s Choice Awards

By Radio.com Staff

Fifth Harmony will perform at this year’s People’s Choice Awards.

It will be the groups first public performance since the departure of Camila Cabello.

Each of the remaining members released a prepared statement, expressing their excitement for the new year.

“We’ve all grown so much over the past four years and I am ecstatic to begin 2017 with a renewed commitment to each other and our music. It’s gonna be an outstanding year,” said Ally Brooke. “I can’t wait to share everything we’re working on for 2017 with our Harmonizers! The fans have been with us through it all and we’re ready for what’s next with their incredible support!” Dinah added.

“I’m very excited for this upcoming year. So many amazing things in store and it’s all for our beautiful fans ❤” – said Lauren Jauregui. “I’m incredibly grateful to start the New Year off by performing at People’s Choice Awards. We have such a special performance for our fans. I’m stoked – it’s lit!” concluded Normani Kordei.

The People’s Choice Awards 2017 will air live from the Microsoft Theatre Wednesday, January 18th on CBS at 9pmET.