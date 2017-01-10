Common and The National Stand with Planned Parenthood for Free Concert

By Amanda Wicks

One day before Donald Trump takes the presidential oath, Common and The National will team up to perform at a concert hosted by Planned Parenthood and All Access.

Related: Charlotte Church Turns Down ‘Tyrant’ Donald Trump Inauguration Invitation

Called Show Up!, the concert pledges to focus on “reproductive health, freedom + justice,” and there will be additional special guests announced in the coming days. Stand Up! will take place on Jan. 19 at the 9:30 Club in Washington D.C. Even though the show is free, those who plan on attending will need tickets, which they can get through participating partners.

The move comes as Congress considers repealing the Affordable Care Act (ACA), and subsequently defunding Planned Parenthood, which provides reproductive health services for women.

Show Up! is one of many concerts and protests planned for the D.C. area in the days leading up to and following Trump’s inauguration. Katy Perry, actress America Ferrara and more will be participating in the Women’s March on Washington on Jan. 20 (via Entertainment Weekly). More than one million women are expected to attend.