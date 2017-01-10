Chris Brown Vs. Soulja Boy Odds Announced

January 10, 2017 4:45 PM
Filed Under: Chris Brown, Soulja Boy

By Radio.com Staff

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy seem intent on settling their beef with a celebrity boxing match.

Related: Soulja Boy Says Chris Brown Drama Started with Rihanna

They’ve already lined up Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather as their respective coaches and rumor has it that the rappers are eyeing Dubi for the pay-per-view event.

Today odds for the matchup were released. Online odds maker Bovada lists Brown as the favorite going off at -160. However, they don’t anticipate a one-sided fight, Soulja has been given odds of +125 to beat Brown.

To put it in context: when Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao famously fought back in 2015 Mayweather was the favorite at -200, while Pacquaio’s had a +160 odds of winning. As predicted, Mayweather won that fight.

No date has been set for the proposed battle, so there’s still time for the odds to swing in favor of either man.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan
Trump Kanye Drip Pan

Listen Live