Chris Brown Vs. Soulja Boy Odds Announced

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy seem intent on settling their beef with a celebrity boxing match.

They’ve already lined up Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather as their respective coaches and rumor has it that the rappers are eyeing Dubi for the pay-per-view event.

Today odds for the matchup were released. Online odds maker Bovada lists Brown as the favorite going off at -160. However, they don’t anticipate a one-sided fight, Soulja has been given odds of +125 to beat Brown.

To put it in context: when Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao famously fought back in 2015 Mayweather was the favorite at -200, while Pacquaio’s had a +160 odds of winning. As predicted, Mayweather won that fight.

No date has been set for the proposed battle, so there’s still time for the odds to swing in favor of either man.