Charlotte Church Turns Down ‘Tyrant’ Donald Trump Inauguration Invitation

By Amanda Wicks

When Donald Trump’s inauguration team reportedly asked Charlotte Church to perform at the ceremony, she didn’t just privately turn him down. Oh no. The classically trained Welsh singer took to Twitter to lay it all out there.

Tweeting directly to the president-elect, Church wrote, “@realDonaldTrump Your staff have asked me to sing at your inauguration, a simple Internet search would show I think you’re a tyrant. Bye.” She included several poop emojis at the end of the message to solidify her response.

Church marks the latest in a series of artists and musicians who have turned down an invitation to perform or participate in Trump’s inauguration. Gene Simmons said that KISS turned Trump down and Andrea Bocelli was rumored to participate until he canceled. But it turns out, according to Trump’s team, that Bocelli had merely offered to sing as a friend of Trump’s and Trump never formally accepted the invitation.

As of now, America’s Got Talent runner-up Jackie Evancho will be singing along with Big & Rich, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and country rapper Cowboy Troy.