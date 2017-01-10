Beyoncé Interviews Solange, Learns Her TV Obsession

By Amanda Wicks

Beyoncé turned the tables on her younger sister Solange when she sat down to interview her for a piece published today (Jan. 10) in Interview Magazine. They mainly discussed Solange’s newest album, A Seat at the Table, but in between their shop-talk Beyoncé learned a bit more about her lil’ sis.

Related: Bruce Springsteen, Solange, Paul McCartney Attend Obamas’ Farewell Bash

Take, for instance, Solange’s obsession with The Real Housewives of Atlanta. When Beyoncé asked about the thing that makes her laugh hardest, Solange immediately confessed about loving the reality TV series. “Really?! I didn’t know that,” Beyoncé admitted on the transcript. Solange explained her fascination. “I watch it religiously, and I am in stitches the whole time,” she said.

Towards the end of their time together, Beyoncé managed to sneak in a truly personal question. “And, honestly, growing up, how did I do as a big sister?” she asked. Solange gave a more heartfelt answer than Bey was expecting. “You did a kicka– job,” she said. “You were the most patient, loving, wonderful sister ever. In the 30 years that we’ve been together, I think we’ve only really, like, butted heads…we can count on one hand.”