Mike Tyson to Teach Chris Brown ‘Every Dirty Trick’ in Fight Against Soulja Boy

Mike Tyson sent a message to Soulja Boy tonight (Jan 8). The former heavyweight champ vowed to teach Chris Brown “every dirty little trick” in order to ensure a knockout in the upcoming celebrity boxing match.

In the video message today, Tyson sends a warning to Brown’s opponent.

“So, it’s confirmed. I just got off the phone with Frenchy and Chris Brown. I’m training Chris. He chose me as his trainer to take on Soulja Boy. And Soulja Boy, what the f— are you talking about? Only think I’m gonna teach him is to bite somebody’s ear. Yeah, that’s right. I’m gonna teach him every dirty trick in the book to knock you out, cause I’m not gonna teach him how to run!”

The news that Tyson would serve as Brown’s trainer revealed last week by 50 Cent. 50 was so confident that Brown would pummel Soulja Boy that he reportedly bet Floyd Mayweather $100,000 that he’d win. Mayweather is not only serving as the fight promoter, but the champ will also train Soulja Boy. Unhappy with Mayweather playing double duty, 50 Cent’s answer was Mike Tyson as he explains below.

