By Amanda Wicks

Kodak Black’s one-sided beef with Lil Wayne continues even though Weezy isn’t biting.

The latest jab appears on a video Black taped of himself walking around. At one point he looks directly at the camera and says, “Lil Wayne can eat my a–.” It’s not clear what prompted the comment, but DJ Akademiks captured the video and shared it on Twitter.

Since being released from prison, Black seems like he’s trying to start something with Lil Wayne. In late December, he called out Weezy’s 2005 track “Best Rapper Alive” by claiming he was “the best f—ing rapper alive.” But the “beef” between the two hasn’t exactly escalated because Lil Wayne has yet to respond.

Watch the latest insult below at the :21 second mark.

[tweet https://twitter.com/IamAkademiks/status/818516691982438409]