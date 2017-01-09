Florida Georgia Line, Chris Stapleton, More to Play Houston Rodeo 2017

By Radio.com Staff

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has revealed their music lineup for 2017.

The event features country stars like Florida Georgia Line, Chris Stapleton, Sam Hunt and Zac Brown Band. It also showcases many of the biggest stars from the worlds of pop and rock including The Chainsmokers, Meghan Trainor, Fifth Harmony and Blink-182.

Tickets go on sale January 14th at 10am.

Check out the full lineup below.

March 7 — Aaron Watson

March 8 — Old Dominion

March 9 — Chris Stapleton

March 10 — Alicia Keys

March 11 — Alan Jackson

March 12 — The Chainsmokers

March 13 — Sam Hunt

March 14 — Meghan Trainor

March 15 — Thomas Rhett

March 16 — Luke Bryan

March 17 — Fifth Harmony

March 18 — Willie Nelson

March 19 — Banda El Recodo and Siggno

March 20 — Florida Georgia Line

March 21 — ZZ Top

March 22 — Chris Young

March 23 — Blink 182

March 24 — Dierks Bentley

March 25 — Brad Paisley

March 26 — Zac Brown Band