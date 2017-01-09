Chance The Rapper Thinks Barack Obama is Our Greatest President

By Radio.com Staff

Chance the Rapper was one of the lucky artists to attend the last party of the Obama White House.

This afternoon Chance took to Twitter to share his admiration for our outgoing Commander-in-chief.

“One day, the children will ask “What was he like?” Chance writes of Obama. “To which I’ll reply: He was the greatest president in the history of the United States. I’ma continue pissing folks off calling President Obama the Greatest US President and they’ll just keep asking “what about the slave owners.”

“Better than LBJ, Lincoln, Jefferson, Washington, Roosevelt and definitely better than Nixon/Reagan,” he continued. ” Please don’t tell me “Lincoln freed your ancestors” 😂😂😭😂😭 I’m too woke for all that.”

Chance then shared a video of multiple citizens, celebrities and musicians (including himself) reflecting on the administration.

