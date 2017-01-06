Listen to Miley Cyrus’ New Flaming Lips Collaboration: ‘We a Famly’

January 6, 2017 9:09 AM
Miley Cyrus has collaborated with the Flaming Lips so many times, she’s basically an honorary member of the band. It comes as no surprise that Cyrus appears on the Lips’ forthcoming Oczy Mlody on a track called (and spelled) “We a Famly.” The track takes psychedelic cues from their previous collaborations.

The band first worked with Cyrus on 2014’s With a Little Help from My Fwends, followed by their all-out collaboration on her album Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz. Together, they’ve covered John Lennon, performed nude, headlined Saturday Night Live and more.

Oczy Mlody drops January 13. Listen to the Lips’ latest Miley collaboration below.

