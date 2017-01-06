Loretta Lynn to Celebrate 85th Birthday at the Ryman Auditorium

By Robyn Collins

If you’re country royalty Loretta Lynn, and you’re turning 85, you get to celebrate at the “Mother Church of Country Music.”

The Coal-Miner’s Daughter will celebrate her April birthday with back-to-back shows at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The first show will be on her actual birthday, April 14, and the second will be the next night, reports The Boot.

The country icon made her first Grand Ole Opry appearance at the historic venue more than 50 years ago, in October of 1960; just two short years later, on Sept. 25, 1962, Lynn became an official Opry member.

“When I went out to sing, I remember patting my foot, and that’s it,” Lynn recalls of her Opry debut. “I don’t remember even singing.”

The legendary singer cancelled a few shows this year after a fall, but she was strong enough to release a new album, her first in 12 years. Full Circle earned Ms. Lynn a career-high chart debut.