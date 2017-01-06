Jamie Foxx and James Corden Perform a Public Domain Medley

By Hayden Wright

Plenty of ordinary people resolve to become more frugal in the new year, so why can’t celebrities? Last night (Jan. 5), James Corden and Jamie Foxx performed beloved songs on a budget by mining the public domain — you know, that intellectual property that anyone can perform and broadcast for free.

“Frankly, we blew our budget on catering,” Corden said, before the duo launched into “Pop Goes the Weasel.”

“I’m confused all the time. It’s so true,” Foxx ad-libbed. “Sometimes you’re on top of the world, but sometimes you just feel like you’re going ‘round and ‘round the same mulberry bush.”

“Sometimes you’re the monkey,” Corden noted. “And sometimes you’re the weasel.”

In 2016, Corden played fast and loose with the show’s song license budget: He deliberately played Nelly’s “Hot in Herre” over and over to help the singer out of dire financial straits.

Other songs in their public domain medley included “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star,” “Row Row Row Your Boat,” and a sexy “She’ll Be Coming ‘Round the Mountain.”

When you’re funny and talented, it really doesn’t matter what you sing. Watch the budget-conscious collaboration here: