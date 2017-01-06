Ed Sheeran Debuts New Singles ‘Shape of You’ and ‘Castle on The Hill’

January 6, 2017 12:18 AM
Ed Sheeran

By Radio.com Staff

Ed Sheeran surprised fans today by releasing two new singles; “Shape of You” and “Castle on The Hill.”

“Shape of You” is first official single from Sheeran’s third studio album, titled ÷ (pronounced divide).

The song is the first new music from the English singer/songwriter since 2014’s x (pronounced multiply) which sold over four million copies in the US alone. Both tracks are available via iTunes.

Check out the latest from Sheeran below via Spotify.

