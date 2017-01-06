5 Artists Ed Sheeran Should Include on His Forthcoming Album

By Amanda Wicks

Ed Sheeran released two new songs today (January 6th) and with them comes the promise of his forthcoming album, ÷, which naturally got us thinking about who he should invite to collaborate on the project.

As a songwriter who has already contributed tunes to One Direction, Lupe Fiasco and others, he’s got the cred and likability to attract some big names. Here are five artists Sheeran might want to consider, if he hasn’t already.

Taylor Swift

This is a no-brainer. Sheeran and Swift have already teamed up for “Everything Has Changed,” off her 2012 album Red, and given the fast friendship they formed (plus the fact that they’re both strong songwriters), his new album seems like the perfect place where they can collaborate once again.

Niall Horan

Sheeran has written for One Direction before, including “Over Again” and “18.” Of all the members who are exploring solo careers, it makes most sense for Sheeran and Horan to team up. Horan’s new song “This Town” feels similar to the pop fare Sheeran has written and released in the past. The two together? Let’s just say gold.

Camila Cabello

Now that she’s split off from Fifth Harmony, Cabello teaming up with industry heavyweight Sheeran seems like a strong solo career move. He carries some serious cred, both because of his songwriting and his voice, and we could see this being a tag-team effort that helps boost Cabello’s burgeoning solo career and lends a satisfying female harmony to Sheeran’s sound.

Kiiara

The wildcard on the list, Kiiara made gold when she released her single “Gold” and it quickly climbed the charts thanks to its hyper-edited, “glitch-pop” sound. We’re not sure exactly how that style would pair with Sheeran, but it will undoubtedly make for an interesting twist on his more typical acoustic guitar-laden sounds, and give them both an edge.

Chance the Rapper

If Sheeran is intent on switching things up on his latest album, he should consider inviting none other than hip-hop’s golden boy Chance the Rapper to feature on a song. Chance’s laid-back rhymes are the perfect fit to Sheeran’s style, and we think Chance will lend an upbeat, uplifting message that both artists’ fans will appreciate.