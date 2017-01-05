The Shins Announce New Album ‘Heartworms’

By Amanda Wicks
It’s been five years since The Shins released a new studio album, so it seems appropriate that 2017 will mark the release of their fifth, Heartworms.
James Mercer wrote all the songs on Heartworms, and also produced 10 of the album’s 11 tracks. He last self-produced the band’s 2001 album, Oh, Inverted World, so their latest project promises a return to form in more ways than one.
The Shins also released a lyric video for the album’s first single, “Name For You,” which Mercer’s three daughters helped inspire. “They got a name for you girls/ What’s in a name?/ They got a name for everything/ All of the clothes that you wear/ And all of your bits and pieces yeah,” he sings on the chorus. The song champions female empowerment.
Heartworms arrives on March 10th and fans can pre-order the album here. Check out the tracklist and lyric video for “Name For You” below.
1. Name For You
2. Painting a Hole
3. Cherry Hearts
4. Fantasy Island
5. Mildenhall
6. Rubber Ballz
7. Half a Million
8. Dead Alive
9. Heartworms
10. So Now What
11. The Fear