Nicki Minaj Confirms Meek Mill Split: ‘Yes, I Am Single’

By Hayden Wright

The romance between Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill weathered his feud with her collaborator Drake, busy touring and recording schedules, and plenty of tabloid speculation — but now it’s over. Last night, Minaj tweeted an announcement that she’s single. Breakup rumors abounded when the duo traded cryptic Instagram quotations in mid-December.

“To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u,” Minaj wrote. The Dreamchasers 4 rapper will have to find another dream to chase.”

Just last month, the pair celebrated Nicki’s birthday in Turks and Caicos. At the time, Mill tweeted that he was “on a island wit a pretty lil hitta on her bday.” They had dated since early 2015, when the rappers debuted on one another’s Instagram accounts.

See Nicki’s announcement here: