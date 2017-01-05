Meek Mill’s First Public Comment Since Nicki Minaj Split is Shady

Meek Mill made his first public comment about splitting up with Nicki Minaj on Instagram today (January 5th), and it got down into “troll” territory.

Meek posted a picture of a high fashion shoe that looks similar to something his ex might wear. It’s a cross between a sneaker and a high heel featuring white leather and gold trim details. “If you walk out don’t wear these they wack…..” he wrote in the comment.

Although he doesn’t mention Minaj by name, given the timing, it’s hard not to read the post as a dig at the woman Mill once wanted to marry.

If you walk out don't wear these they wack.....

A photo posted by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on

