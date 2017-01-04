Willie Nelson Shows Off Christmas Present from Snoop Dogg

January 4, 2017 3:08 PM
Filed Under: Snoop Dogg, Willie Nelson

By Amanda Wicks

The friendship between Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg is the stuff of legends, the kind of awesome fairytale that music fans will one day recount to their children. With each year, the two buddies keep adding to their smoke-friendly tale and the holiday season was no exception.

For Christmas, Snoop gifted Nelson with a marijuana-themed Christmas sweater, and Nelson was only too happy to share a photo online. Standing in his kitchen, Nelson sported a red sweater with a marijuana leaf decorated like a Christmas tree. “Smoke Weed Everyday” it read.

“Thank you @SnoopDogg for the Christmas Sweater,” Nelson wrote.

Besides bonding over marijuana, both Nelson and Snoop have gotten in on the weed game with personalized strands, lifestyle websites and more. In fact, Nelson’s new line, Willie’s Reserve, launched in Washington and Colorado last year. He performed concerts in each state to celebrate its debut.

