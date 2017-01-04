Sleater-Kinney to Release their First Ever Live Album

The recording is from a 2015 concert in Paris. January 4, 2017 9:52 AM
By Robyn Collins

Sleater-Kinney will drop their first live record, Live In Paris, on January 27.

The album was recorded March 20, 2015 at the historic La Cigale theater in Paris, France, when the indie-rockers were touring to support their eighth album and first in nearly a decade, No Cities To Love.

The lineup featured  guitarists/vocalists Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein (also of Portlandia fame) and drummer Janet Weiss.

Check out fan-filmed video of  the Live In Paris track “Surface Envy” below:

Live In Paris tracklist
1. Price Tag
2. Oh!
3. What’s Mine Is Yours
4. A New Wave
5. Start Together
6. No Cities To Love
7. Surface Envy
8. I Wanna Be Your Joey Ramone
9. Turn It On
10. Entertain
11. Jumpers
12. Dig Me Out
13. Modern Girl

