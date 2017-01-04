Lil Wayne Promises ‘Tha Carter V’ Plus Two Other Releases

By Amanda Wicks

In late 2016, Lil Wayne promised his fans that he had a “bunch of good news coming soon,” and now what he meant is becoming slightly clearer. The rapper announced that he has not one, not two, but three albums coming in 2017.

Lil Wayne posted a photo on his Facebook page today (January 4th), but it’s the caption that might interest fans more than what the photo displays. “CV. Funeral. D6. Young Money,” he wrote. In late November, Lil Wayne said he had a new album Funeral on the way in 2017. As for “CV” and “D6,” those refer to the long-delayed and highly anticipated Tha Carter V, as well as the mixtape Dedication 6. Wayne last released Dedication 5 in 2013.

If Weezy feels confident enough to announce Tha Carter V, could this mean he and Cash Money Records, the label under which Young Money is an imprint, have reached an agreement? Lil Wayne and Birdman sparred throughout 2016, but with this latest development it sounds as though they’ve turned the page. If that’s the case, Weezy fans are about to have one heck of a year.