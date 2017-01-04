La Toya and T.J. Jackson Send Love to Janet Jackson for First Baby

New auntie La Toya Jackson sent Twitter love to her sister Janet Jackson after the arrival of her new baby boy.

The pop star welcomed her first child, Eissa Al Mana, on Tuesday, January 3.

Janet’s nephew T.J. Jackson, disco darling Gloria Gaynor, Audra McDonald and others also sent their congratulations over social media.

Terry McMillan said, “God bless her, but I would not want to give birth at fifty.”

A reps for Jackson said the 50-year-old mom had a “stress-free, healthy delivery and is resting comfortably. Jackson and her husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world.”

