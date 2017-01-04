James Van Der Beek to Play Diplo in New TV Series

James Van Der Beek, of Dawson’s Creek fame, will play Diplo in an upcoming television series on Viceland tentatively titled What Would Diplo Do?

Deadline describes the program as “Louie meets WorldStar HipHop crossed with This Is Spinal Tap, Van Der Beek plays a fictional version of DJ superstar Diplo in a collection of parables about life as told through the eyes of guy who can bring 60,000 people to their feet… but kind of sucks one-on-one.”

“The show doesn’t take itself too serious but it’s not cynical,” Van Der Beek told the publication.

It won’t be the first time Van Der Beek has played the famous DJ. Back in June he channeled Diplo in a commercial plugging the The Mad Decent Block Party tour.

Diplo is listed as one of the show’s executive producers.

Re-live Van Der Beek’s performance below.

