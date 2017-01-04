Big Sean Shares Dance-Happy ‘Moves’ Video

January 4, 2017 4:05 PM
Filed Under: Big Sean

By Amanda Wicks

Big Sean shows off his dance moves with his new video for “Move.” The single appears on his forthcoming album I Decided.

Related: Yo Gotti Drops ‘Castro’ Featuring Kanye West, Big Sean and More

If Big Sean’s moves, as well as the styles he borrows throughout the video, look familiar that’s because they are. The opening scene’s dance number, which finds Big Sean in a blank room, mirrors Drake’s dance from “Hotline Bling.” Elsewhere, Big Sean references Kanye West, Usher and others.

The entire visual may seem like homage, but Big Sean wants to send a different message. “Motherf— the whole industry, half these n—– my mini-me’s,” he raps, claiming that he did it first and he did it best.

Big Sean last released a visual in mid-December, when he shared “Bounce Back.”

I Decided drops February 3rd.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan
Trump Kanye Drip Pan
Staryboy Drip Pan

Listen Live