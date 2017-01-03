Migos Share ‘C U L T U R E’ Release Date and Cover Art

By Amanda Wicks

Migos are back in a big way for 2017. The Atlanta hip-hop group announced their new album C U L T U R E will be dropping in late January and they shared artwork for that project today (January 3rd).

Centered against a black background, the cover art blends fireballs, white roses, doves, women, cars and more for a collage of influences and regional Atlanta culture. Quavo, Takeoff and Offset also appear in the image mash-up.

Ahead of the album’s release, Migos dropped the album’s first single, “Bad and Boujee” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, which has been blowing up the charts. The trio also shared the music video for the track, which blends high fashion with less “boujee” fare like fast food. For example, Migos dine out on Chanel hamburgers and more while hanging close to home.

C U L T U R E drops January 27th.