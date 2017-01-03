John Mayer Rolls Out New Album 4 Songs at a Time

By Radio.com Staff

John Mayer has revealed an unusual roll out plan for his new album The Search for Everything.

In a post on his official Facebook page Mayer writes: “The album will be released four songs at a time. Every month.” The first round of tracks will drop on January 20th; their titles are: “Moving on and Getting Better,” “Changing,” “You’re gonna Live Forever in Me,” and the previously released first single “Love on the Weekend.”

Check out Mayer’s full post below, which includes a look at what may very well be his new album’s artwork.