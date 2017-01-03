Forbes’ 30 Under 30 2017: Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart, Twenty One Pilots, Kelsea Ballerini, More

By Radio.com Staff

The Chainsmokers have something to celebrate other than a hit record. Co-founder Drew Taggart has made Forbes‘ prestigious 30 Under 30, a list that counts Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga among its alumni. Judges in the music category included former winners, Jason Derulo, Anthony Saleh and Halsey, who shared a hit with Taggart; The Chainsmokers’ “Closer.”

The 27 year-old Syracuse University grad is just one of many bestowed the honor of being named an important influence in music. The list of music personalities who made this year’s 30 Under 30 list includes Kelsea Ballerini, Alessia Cara, Daya, Desiigner, G-Eazy, Gallant, Jeremih, Logic, Maddie & Tae, Charlie Puth, Troy Sivan, Bryson Tiller, Josh and Tyler of Twenty One Pilots and Lil Yachty as well as a few young music executives.

Read the full list of honorees and their bios at Forbes.