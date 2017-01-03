Chance the Rapper Teases Childish Gambino Collaboration

By Amanda Wicks

Chance the Rapper has been having so much fun during his Oceania tour stops that he’s considering permanently relocating to New Zealand, but before that happens (sometime in the next 15 years), the rapper is gearing up to collaborate with Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover) once more.

Chance shared a photo posing with Gambino on Instagram. “Hawaii then LA, back to work. #roscoeswetsuit” he wrote. The hashtag references the screenplay Gambino released along with his sophomore album Because the Internet in 2013. It was on that album that Chance and Gambino officially teamed up for “The Worst Guys.”

If the two are preparing to work together again, it seems possible fans are finally going to get the collaborative EP Gambino promised during his Governor’s Ball set in 2014. That or they’ll hear a track intended for Chance’s upcoming debut studio album. Either way, more music from these two can only promise good things.